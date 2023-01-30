Spanish LaLiga football club fires its manager after only seven months in charge

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 20:08

Image of Valencia CF's Mestalla Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Estadio de Mestalla Valencia CF

Gennaro Gattuso has been fired by Spanish LaLiga side Valencia CF after just seven months in charge at the Mestalla.

Spanish LaLiga club Valencia CF has today, Monday, January 30, parted company with its 45-year-old Italian manager, Gennaro Gattuso. The former midfield enforced had only been at the Mestalla stadium for seven months. They are currently languishing in 14th spot in the table.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Gennaro Gattuso — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) January 30, 2023

“Valencia CF announces that this Monday, January 30, the club and the first team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, have decided by mutual agreement to end the contractual relationship that united the Italian coach with the VCF”, read a statement released by the club this evening.

It continued: “The Club wants to thank the coach for his commitment and work in these months in charge of the first team and wish him the best of luck in his future. The team will return to training this Tuesday, January 31, under the orders of ‘Voro’ Gonzalez”.

Since taking the job last June, the Spanish giants have only won five out of their 18 matches under Gattuso. A 1-0 defeat last night at home to Real Valladolid was clearly the last straw for the club’s hierarchy.

As announced, Voro Gonzalez will take charge while Valencia searches for a new manager. This will be the eighth time he has taken temporary control of the team during his time at the Mestalla. His current spell could not start with anything worse than an away match at Real Madrid’s Bernebau this coming Thursday.

___________________________________________________________

