The Addams Family Wednesday actress dies aged 64

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 8:42
Lisa Loring - Image IMDB copyright free
The death of Lisa Loring following a stroke was announced on Monday, January 30 by Variety magazine.
Rest In Power 🕊️ 🌟LISA LORING “Wednesday”’ @LisaLoring In Her Memorable Role In “The Adams Family”.
Tribute @IMDb https://t.co/krqtVNDIp7@sagaftra Member 🎭 #RIPLisaLoring 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WNqpcjts3v
— ArtOnArtsBlog (@ArTallks) January 30, 2023
Rest In Power 🕊️ 🌟LISA LORING “Wednesday”’ @LisaLoring In Her Memorable Role In “The Adams Family”.
Tribute @IMDb https://t.co/krqtVNDIp7@sagaftra Member 🎭 #RIPLisaLoring 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WNqpcjts3v
— ArtOnArtsBlog (@ArTallks) January 30, 2023
Playing the role from age just six Loring went on to act in “As the world turns” and many low-budget films before turning to work as an adult make-up artist in the 80s. She also continued to act appearing in her latest movie Doctor Spine in 2015.
Prior to her performance in the series, the Addams Family had only appeared in comics and cartoons.
Despite helping to make the Addams Family a household name as the child actor, playing Wednesday Loring was never able to achieve the same grand heights as an actress.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.