The Addams Family Wednesday actress dies aged 64

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 8:42

Lisa Loring - Image IMDB copyright free

The first actress to play Wednesday in the Addams Family series on ABC television back in 1964 has died.

The death of Lisa Loring following a stroke was announced on Monday, January 30 by Variety magazine.

Playing the role from age just six Loring went on to act in “As the world turns” and many low-budget films before turning to work as an adult make-up artist in the 80s. She also continued to act appearing in her latest movie Doctor Spine in 2015.

Prior to her performance in the series, the Addams Family had only appeared in comics and cartoons.

Despite helping to make the Addams Family a household name as the child actor, playing Wednesday Loring was never able to achieve the same grand heights as an actress.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.