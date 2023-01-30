The DeFi Powerhouses: Aave (AAVE), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 30 January 2023 • 10:00

The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) has been buzzing with activity in recent months, and three projects, in particular, have been making waves: Aave (AAVE), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is especially noteworthy as it is an innovative DeFi launchpad in its presale that has already seen a significant increase in value, rising 1400% from $0.004 to $0.06 per token. All three of these projects are worth keeping an eye on as they continue to shape the future of DeFi.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised platform for lending and borrowing that lets people earn interest on assets they deposit and borrow against those assets. Aave (AAVE) is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and uses a token called Aave (AAVE) as its currency. In the past few months, the price of Aave (AAVE) has increased significantly, and it is predicted to go up by 62% in 2023 alone.

The demand for decentralised platforms for lending and borrowing is growing. Aave’s (AAVE) number of users has also been growing steadily. Aave (AAVE) has many features like flash loans, credit delegation and more.

On the Aave (AAVE) platform, users who want to borrow cryptocurrency must first use cryptocurrency as collateral. Once collaterals have been given, users can search for supported crypto assets. Aave (AAVE) will determine how much they can borrow.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a public blockchain and smart contract platform that a single organisation does not control. Cardano’s (ADA) goal is to make it easier and safer to build decentralised applications. Cardano (ADA) uses a unique consensus method called “proof-of-stake,” and Cardano (ADA) has its token called “ADA.” In 2023 so far, Cardano (ADA) has grown by more than 48%, which is a huge amount.

The growth of Cardano (ADA) can be explained by the fact that more and more projects are using the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. For example, popular NFTs were just launched on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain driving the price of Cardano (ADA) up. Cardano (ADA) is well-known for its governance model and focus on being scalable and lasting.

Holders of Cardano (ADA) coins can use their coins as collateral for cryptocurrency loans or lend them to earn interest. Cardano (ADA) users may also stake their ADA tokens to receive annual percentage yield (APY) incentives.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an innovative DeFi launchpad. Users of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can invest in firms with little or no capital. Startups looking for capital on the platform can set up their own fractionalized, equity-based NFTs.

Retail investors can acquire these NFTs that function similarly to ordinary equities for as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol’s(ORBN) “Fill or Kill” policy refunds investors if a firm fails to meet its financing target. This mechanism is part of the smart contract.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prioritises safety, openness and decentralisation and can fundamentally change how new firms acquire funding. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already rallied by more than 1400%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is rising during presale due to significant investor demand and a substantial utility-packed platform. Analysts anticipate that the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will skyrocket more than 60x as the presale starts to wrap up.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido