The Municipal Animal Shelter in Torrevieja is now open all year round

The councillor for Animal Protection, Concha Sala, highlighted the willingness of all the staff “to keep the shelter open all year round, something that has never happened before”.

The councillor added: “All those who wish to visit the facilities can do so on a greater number of occasions and, above all, the volunteers who will be able to carry out their work of caring for the animals, accompanying and walking the pets more comfortably”.

Sala has indicated that this schedule is a turning point in the history of animal care in the city of Torrevieja, and has referred to the previous work for the construction of the new facilities of the Municipal Shelter that continue their administrative processing. At the moment, the updating of the prices that will form part of the contracting specifications, which have had to be rectified due to the current economic situation, is being finalised.