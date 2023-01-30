By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 23:37

Image of Weston McKenniw signing for Leeds Utd. Credit: leedsunited.com

USA international midfielder Weston McKennie has joined Leeds Utd on loan from Italian giants Juventus.

In the latest transfer news, English Premier League club Leeds Utd today, Monday, January 30, completed the loan signing of Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old USA international midfielder joined the Elland Road outfit from Serie A giants Juventus on a reputed €1.5m (£1.3m) loan fee.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 30, 2023

McKennie arrived on a season-long deal with the option of securing a permanent £30m move in the summer. He will link up with two other members of the American team, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. Manager Jesse Marsch had already acquired the services of Georginio Ritter in a £35.5m move from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

“It is a dream come true. I have dreamed of playing in the Premier League for the longest time and now it is reality. I’m definitely excited. The winter transfer window works quick. It was one week ago not knowing anything was going to happen and then now I am here”, commented the new signing.

He continued: “When I heard the interest it was exciting. There are people here that I know and I am just ready to get started. I have been back and forth with Tyler asking where the best place to live is, somewhere close to him, and he said no not close to me!”.

“But I am a social butterfly. I get along with anyone. My mum says I could get along with a rock if I needed to”, Weston added.

McKennie will probably make his debut wearing the No28 shirt at the City Ground this Sunday, February 5, against Nottingham Forest. They were actually one of the other clubs chasing his signature in this window, along with Fulham.

