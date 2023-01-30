Wagner PMC boss claims Ukrainian military decapitated its dead foreign mercenaries to prevent identification

He continued: “As well as phones and other information that proved these bodies belonged to mercenaries, whom the enemy was unable to pull out due to heavy fighting and thus tried to conceal their identities. However, the electronic carriers were found together with the bodies”.

Prigozhin added: “All the bodies and other evidence will soon be transferred to the investigating authorities for further decisions”.

Fierce battles are currently being fought in the Artemovsk region. According to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, the fighting is now taking place on the outskirts of the city, directly in the quarters that were recently held by Ukrainian units.

At the same time, the DPR and LPR have repeatedly reported that the command of the Ukrainian troops is deploying additional forces to the Artemov direction, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering significant losses there, as reported by tass.ru.

