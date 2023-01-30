Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Trending:

Wagner PMC boss claims Ukrainian military decapitated its dead foreign mercenaries to prevent identification

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 0:22

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

Deceased fighters found with severed heads and hands were foreign mercenaries deliberately mutilated by the Ukrainian military to prevent them from being identified claimed the Wagner PMC boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

 

This Sunday, January 29, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC announced the discovery in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) of the bodies of foreign mercenaries.

The corpses were allegedly missing their heads and hands in what the mercenary group boss insists was the Ukrainian military’s attempt to prevent them from being identified as foreign fighters. Images and videos of these deceased figures were posted online but are too graphic to show here.


Posting on the Telegram channel of his Concorde press service, Prighozhin wrote: “Today, bodies with severed heads and hands were found in Bakhmut by units of the Wagner PMC”.

He continued: “As well as phones and other information that proved these bodies belonged to mercenaries, whom the enemy was unable to pull out due to heavy fighting and thus tried to conceal their identities. However, the electronic carriers were found together with the bodies”.

Prigozhin added: “All the bodies and other evidence will soon be transferred to the investigating authorities for further decisions”.

Fierce battles are currently being fought in the Artemovsk region. According to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, the fighting is now taking place on the outskirts of the city, directly in the quarters that were recently held by Ukrainian units.

At the same time, the DPR and LPR have repeatedly reported that the command of the Ukrainian troops is deploying additional forces to the Artemov direction, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering significant losses there, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading