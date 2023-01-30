Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Trending:

Welsh campsite scoops Best Certificated Site Award for 2022

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 13:58

Welsh campsite scoops Best Certificated Site Award for 2022. Image: Camping and Caravanning Club.

Members of The Camping and Caravanning Club have voted Hill View campsite near Llandysul in Carmarthenshire the best Certificated Site for 2022.

Certificated Sites (CSs) are small campsites that can accommodate up to five caravans or motorhomes plus ten tents at any one time. They are privately run and range from basic sites with no or limited facilities through to sites with showers and toilets. There are over 1,200 Certificated Sites across the UK, and Club members nominated their favourite small sites throughout 2022 across five categories.

Emma Canning, the owner of Hill View campsite, said: “I lost my job in hospitality due to Covid and I’ve always loved talking to people so I spoke to my mother-in-law who owns the land about setting up a site.

“She told me to go for it, as long as I was responsible for running the site and taking bookings.

“We have been open for just over a year and we’ve been doing quite well – we opened at the right time with the staycation trend.”

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading