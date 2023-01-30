Welsh campsite scoops Best Certificated Site Award for 2022

Certificated Sites (CSs) are small campsites that can accommodate up to five caravans or motorhomes plus ten tents at any one time. They are privately run and range from basic sites with no or limited facilities through to sites with showers and toilets. There are over 1,200 Certificated Sites across the UK, and Club members nominated their favourite small sites throughout 2022 across five categories.

Emma Canning, the owner of Hill View campsite, said: “I lost my job in hospitality due to Covid and I’ve always loved talking to people so I spoke to my mother-in-law who owns the land about setting up a site.

“She told me to go for it, as long as I was responsible for running the site and taking bookings.

“We have been open for just over a year and we’ve been doing quite well – we opened at the right time with the staycation trend.”