With credit to its innovative approach, Big Eyes Coin can soar high into the heavens, leaving ApeCoin and Iota in the dust

By EWN • 30 January 2023 • 13:06

It is remarkable how quickly cryptocurrencies have become mainstream and how quickly their use has spread worldwide. ApeCoin (APE), Iota (MIOTA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are just a few examples of newer cryptocurrencies that have found success by building on the foundation laid by earlier ones through incremental improvements.

These new digital currencies are trying to differentiate themselves from the pack by introducing innovative features. Amid all these new and improved cryptocurrencies, one meme currency stands out as the gold standard; this token combines community focus, humour, and the provision of a worldwide sanitation infrastructure for its user. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the cryptocurrency driving all of these features.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) belongs to everyone

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the new meme coin on everyone’s lips, is easily recognised by its cat logo and coin ticker, BIG. Distinctive among meme coin counterparts, most of which adopt a dog’s likeness as their symbol of identity. Big Eyes is a cryptocurrency platform that, while different from others in certain ways, is nonetheless entirely community-driven. Members’ needs are met on the network, and they can work toward economic independence in this way since they have a voice in deciding the platform’s course of action.

By channeling capital into the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, the Big Eyes platform aims to save a sizable chunk of the world’s ecosystem. All transactions on the Big Eyes platform must be made using the Big Eyes (BIG) token. Big Eyes does not impose any taxes or transaction fees on the purchasing and selling of tokens. Big Eyes, the benevolent kitty, donates five percent of its token earnings to animal and nature protection organisations.

The key to control what happens in the bored Ape Yacht Club Metaverse – ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin was founded by the same four individuals who created Yuga Lab and Basic Attention Yuge Chain. ApeCoin (APE) is a fungible coin used for voting on the Ethereum network. ApeCoin token holders in the Yuga Labs-created NFT environment can use their tokens to purchase virtual goods and services like virtual land. In the BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) metaverse, ApeCoins are the medium of exchange.

ApeCoin’s (APE) token has powered the ApeCoin Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) since its establishment, with the token’s primary goal being to encourage decentralisation. Participants in this ecosystem will have a say in how resources are allocated, rules of engagement, future projects and partnerships are formed, and much more if it is decentralised. Through the ApeCoin DAO, APE coin holders can vote on what happens in the Bored Ape Yacht Club Metaverse with their coins.

Iota (MIOTA) brings the privatisation of transactions between devices connected to the internet of things (IoT)

Founded in 2015 by German businessman Dominik Schiener, Russian mathematician Serguei Popov, Norwegian businessman David Sønstebø, and Belarusian software programmer Ivancheglo. Later in 2018, Schiener and Ivancheglo founded the Iota Foundation to oversee Iota’s ongoing development. Ivancheglo resigned from the board of directors of the Iota Foundation in June 2019 for an undisclosed sum of $6.3 million in Iota (MIOTA) tokens.

MIOTA is the native cryptocurrency of the Iota blockchain project, which intends to enable secure and private transactions between computers and devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), a network of interconnected electronic devices such as Alexa smart speakers. In particular, Iota develops a layer of data storage and communication for internet-connected gadgets.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

