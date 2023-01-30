Women’s pro cycling calendar gets off to an exhilarating start with key race date from Níjar

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 14:04

Women elite cyclists race off from the start line in Níjar for the Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almería race. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Níjar (Via Facebook)

WOMEN cyclists rolled out from Níjar on Sunday, January 29 for the Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almería elite race. Italian cyclist, Adrianna Fidanza raced to victory over the 135 kilometre race which is a key date on the women’s international cycling calendar.

Councillors from Níjar cut the ribbon at the start line in Campohermoso, where 128 women cyclists from 16 teams from all over the world lined up for the race. The race kicked off the international cycling body, UCI’s sporting calendar for 2023.

Sunday’s race traversed some of the most scenic parts of the Almerían countryside, past olive groves and agricultural fields as well as craggy mountains with idyllic coastal views, before arriving at the finish line in Cuevas del Almanzora.

There was an electric atmosphere alongside many of the roads in the province as spectators lined the pavements to cheer on competitors. The race ended with an exhilarating sprint which was won by Fidanza who came out on top in a breakaway group of 20 cyclists.