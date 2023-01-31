Actor Alec Baldwin along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to face charges in ‘Rust’ shooting case

By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 17:35

Actor Alec Baldwin along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to be charged in ‘Rust’ shooting case. Photo by Lev Radin Shutterstock.com

Baldwin to face charges of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, January 31 after a fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer of the film Rust, will be charged today with involuntary manslaughter, in the case involving the shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the film set.

The announcement about the charges was made by a New Mexico prosecutor, after over 15 months since the incident happened.

As per Reuters, there has been major speculation on whether District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies would find any evidence against Baldwin that “showed criminal disregard for safety when a revolver he was rehearsing with fired a live round that killed Hutchins”.

Baldwin has so far denied any responsibility for the incident as he claimed he never pulled the trigger on the cocked revolver.

He has also stated before that it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and the other professionals to make sure the weapon was unloaded.

If faced with the most serious charges, Baldwin will spend a five-year sentence in jail and would also require the prosecutor to convince the jury that he was “not just negligent but reckless in his use of a firearm”.

A statement by Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies’ office, said, “The evidence and facts speak for themselves”.

As per official reports, the details of an investigation by the sheriff´s office are yet to reveal in reference to how live ammunition was present at the film set.

