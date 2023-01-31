Australian Olympic legend suddenly dies after suffering brain aneurysm

By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 14:32

Former Australian Olympian Duncan Pugh died at the age of 48 after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home in Perth

Duncan Pugh, a legendary former Olympic bobsledder from Australia has died after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home.

The announcement of his death was made by his family, who said that the 48-year-old athlete died suddenly.

In an obituary published in local Australian newspapers, Pugh´s wife McKenzie said, “We are heartbroken and simply lost for words. Taken far too soon”, as cited in a report by news.com.au.

She added, “You were the rock of our family and wore your heart on your sleeve. You were so very proud of our two boys, the best dad anyone could have hoped for. Your passion and determination will forever live on in our boys.

“You made me feel the centre of your world. We hope you’re hanging out up there with Dougie. Love you always, your loving wife Kenz, boys Charlie and George and furbaby Lola.”

Pugh had won a bronze medal at the 2009 America´s Cup which was held in Canada with his fellow athlete Chris Spring.

He then went on to represent Australia at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics after qualifying for it but was knocked out of the first round after his sled flipped while it was being piloted by Jeremy Rollestion.

Both athletes were injured in the incident and were later eliminated. They also eventually withdrew from the four-man event as well.

Tribute was also paid by Bobsleigh and Skeleton Australia who said, “Our small bobsleigh family has taken a big hit this week with the passing of Pughie – Duncan Pugh Vancouver 2010 Olympian, was and will always be remembered as a legend”.

The statement added, “An Olympian with a continued passion for the sport. He was adored and highly respected as a teacher and loved by all his friends. Anyone that had a one-on-one conversation with Dunc will know exactly how easy it was to feel comfortable in his presence and grateful for his friendship”.

