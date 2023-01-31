Big Eyes Coin achieves the biggest presale of the last two years, Dogecoin and Polygon are on the rise

By EWN • 31 January 2023 • 11:00

New kid on the block Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making headlines in its presale stage for raising $20 million prior to its launch, while crypto staples Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are on a steady rise through the charts as 2023 gets underway.

In this article we’re going to take a look at these three revolutionary currencies that are making waves in the cryptoverse.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

In 2023, Big Eyes Coin is anticipated to enter the larger cryptocurrency market. Additionally, at this time, its protocols and smart contracts may be subject to beta testing.

The Big Eyes Coin community predicts that following a successful whitelisting in 2023, the coin will be bullish. Big Eyes Coin has already declared that it would conduct a tier-1 CEX listing, which means we can expect to soon be able to trade the meme coin on a well-known/high-volume exchange.

Big Eyes Coin’s launch price is yet unknown, however many experts in the community think it may exceed $0.5. If this is accurate, individuals who purchased the BIG token during the presale will be the greatest winners.

Dogecoin (DOGE):

The largest meme coin by market cap is Dogecoin, which is also one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin, the first meme coin in the cryptocurrency space, is frequently referred to as the creator of the meme coin movement and the original meme coin. It is a cryptocurrency with appealing qualities, including quick transaction and confirmation times as well as affordable transaction fees. According to reports, Dogecoin is quicker than market leaders in the cryptocurrency space like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A notable use case for Dogecoin is as a means of communication among members of its community on well-known social media sites like Reddit and Twitter. It is also a market-leading cryptocurrency having stock on a number of exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase.

Polygon (MATIC):

Building and upgrading the underlying infrastructure of Ethereum is made possible by Polygon, a well-structured, user-friendly, and interoperable blockchain-based framework.

A network called Polygon tries to fix some of Ethereum’s problems. Because Polygon provides a wide range of modules, programmers may use them to quickly install and set up their blockchain networks, making this a viable option.

This category includes implementations of virtual machines, various execution contexts, consensus and governance components, and more. The Polygon structure-based blockchain networks employ Proof of Stake (PoS) as their consensus algorithm. Utilising a decentralised network of validators, it accelerates transactions while substantially lowering costs.

In order to survive the current price reduction, Polygon needs to increase network use. Although Polygon had some price rises recently, it may be smarter to concentrate on alternatives with greater development potential, such as Big Eyes.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido