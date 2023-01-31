Big Eyes Coin Presale selling like hotcakes with $20 Million; Polygon & Solana battle for supremacy

By EWN • 31 January 2023 • 11:15

2022 was nothing short of scandalous as the world of cryptocurrency was caught in a whirlwind of one of the biggest scams known to the industry. The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a 10-day-long nightmare that analysts say may have repercussions for years to come on crypto users across the globe. But as we close in on the end of January 2023, investors in the crypto world might be able to sigh a breath of much-needed relief.

As crypto users are looking to invest in the more established currencies in the market, a friendly ‘big-eyed’ feline is purring away and spurring the interest of many investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is turning heads for its attractive offers and benefits for investors. While many renowned cryptocurrencies had a turbulent 2022 caused by the crash of the FTX exchange, new cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin made significant gains during this unfortunate time for the crypto economy by standing tall in a highly successful presale.

Big Eyes Coin: The cat among the pigeons

Well, it is as exactly as it sounds. The launch of the Big Eyes Coin presale in August 2022 sent shockwaves across the crypto world as it gave a new feel and a sense of warmth and cuteness among mostly cat-loving investors. At the time of writing, Big Eyes Coin had generated over $20 million in presale and now in its 10th stage, the numbers are only growing.

Big Eyes Coin calls itself the “ultimate meme coin platform”, and argues “it couldn’t be easier to get your hands on the token in our presale.” Meme coins and tokens are based on Internet memes, current events, online communities, and influencers. And this is why investors are hearth robbed over Big Eyes Coins.

Big Eyes aspires to live up to what they call ‘evidence-based hype’, where it assures that presale forward the platform “is going to see action, it’s not a roadmap of discovery, it’s a plan of action.” The cat-themed meme coin has pledged its allegiance to protect oceanic life by reserving 5% of its total token supply which will be donated to a variety of ocean-saving charities.

Big Eyes Coin is also offering investors some race-against-time action where crypto-investors have until 3rd February to use the promotion code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 where a 200% earning on all purchases is up for grabs. And to make it more interesting, the Big Eyes website contains a Returns Calculator which will indicate the value of your investment at different price targets.

Polygon: The Crypto MVP

Despite several cryptocurrencies having decent performances in January 2023, Polygon (MATIC) formally known as the Matic Network, seems to have had an edge and is poised to close out on a high.

Polygon is a secondary scaling solution that runs in tandem with the widely regarded Ethereum Network. The Polygon Network has earned a reputation for offering faster transactions and at a much cheaper cost than Ethereum. This has given the platform the status of an ideal solution for the whole crypto community.

Solana: A Fairytale Comeback

Solana (SOL), similar to Big Eyes Coin, is another currency that has acknowledged the harmful effects of crypto mining and has recently adopted a consensus that combines Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-History in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

And just like most currencies out there, Solana took a beating in 2022, with the coin reportedly losing 94% of its value. But since the first few weeks of January 2023, investors have been rooting for Solana and significantly risen since the year began, attracting the attention of many crypto investors.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido