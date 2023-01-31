BudBlockz’s predicted major growth puts it ahead of UNUS SED LEO and Cosmos

By EWN • 31 January 2023 • 16:00

There’s no doubt 2022 was a pretty excellent year for BudBlockz, an incredibly popular and revolutionary cannabis-based crypto and NFT platform and according to several experts and blockchain specialists, 2023 may also be the year of the BLUNT owing to massive investor interest and the fact that the company has launched its fourth presale stage.

BudBlockz Soaring higher than before in 2023

When it comes to digital assets, investors primarily go for utility tokens that either solve their problems or offer them innovative and practical use cases. BudBlockz is amongst the very few projects that offer both.

It provides investors value and the potential to earn higher ROI, and it helps solve a major cannabis-related problem, accessibility and transparency. BudBlockz aims to bring marijuana lovers as well as cannabis dispensaries and manufacturers together on a single, DeFi blockchain for easy and safer trading.

In addition, the cannabis crypto also offers users the opportunity to earn BLUNT by participating in exclusive P2E (play-2-earn) tournaments and winning. What’s great about this is 1) P2E is getting widely popular. And 2) by allowing users to bet their BLUNT tokens in high-stakes gaming competitions, BudBlockz proves that they’re committed to driving the value of BLUNT consistently, as a limited number of tokens are available.

But BudBlockz is more famous for its Ganja Guruz NFTs. The company launched its 10,000 NFT collection on OpenSea and Rarible. With Ganja Guruz, users can become fractional stakeholders in different cannabis companies and earn monthly dividends.

This is an incredible chance to maximise your income as you can enjoy profits from trading your BLUNT and earn passive income from your fractionalized investment. It doesn’t get any better than this!

BudBlockz users will also have the chance to withdraw their digital tokens using an ERC-20 wallet such as MetaMask. In addition, BudBlockz’s NFT holders will also be given privileged access to unique and exclusive cannabis products throughout the globe.

Given how famous and lucrative BudBlockz has become. With its excellent features and use cases, experts speculate that the platform will experience a 3000% growth in 2023.

What is UNUS SED LEO?

UNUS SED LEO is a relatively new digital currency launched as a powerful utility token that will offer streamlined interoperability and interactivity in the iFinex blockchain infrastructure. The crypto is created to be utilised on the niche DEX known as Bitfinex, which is known for providing users with lower exchange fees and faster lending and trading.

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos is another innovative and popular blockchain network famously referred to as the IoB (Internet of Blockchains). Its native crypto token (ATOM) enables different blockchain platforms to connect or link with other blockchains providing users with interesting and highly useful features and functionalities.

Bottom Line

Although UNUS SED LEO and Cosmos (ATOM) are considered to be some of the best contenders in the 2023 crypto race, there is no doubt that BudBlockz is primed to surpass them effortlessly thanks to its value proposition, long-term success roadmap, and scarcity.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido