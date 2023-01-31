€200,000 in banknotes discovered in boot of vehicle in central Madrid

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 18:09

Image of the cash found in a car boot in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]

Officers operating a random police control in Madrid found €200,000 in banknotes in the boot of a vehicle.

Municipal Police officers in the Spanish capital of Madrid had a huge shock this morning, Tuesday, January 31, when they stopped a vehicle during a routine control in the city center. A car circulating on Madrid’s main street, Gran Via , was found to have €200,000 of banknotes in its boot.

As reported by the force through their Twitter account, the occupants of the vehicle could not justify why they were traveling with such a large amount of money in their vehicle. The identities of the two persons have not been revealed.

They wrote: “€200,000 in a control of a vehicle on the Gran Via. Its occupants could not justify the movement or the origin of the money, so the Agents of #CentroNorte proceeded to transfer them to the PN Police Station and start proceedings for money laundering. #PMM”.

Given the fact that the origin of the money could not be explained, proceedings for money laundering have subsequently been initiated against the two individuals. The cash was transferred to the National Police Station in Madrid.