€200,000 in banknotes discovered in boot of vehicle in central Madrid

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 18:09
Image of the cash found in a car boot in Madrid.
Credit: [email protected]
Municipal Police officers in the Spanish capital of Madrid had a huge shock this morning, Tuesday, January 31, when they stopped a vehicle during a routine control in the city center. A car circulating on Madrid’s main street, Gran Via , was found to have €200,000 of banknotes in its boot.
As reported by the force through their Twitter account, the occupants of the vehicle could not justify why they were traveling with such a large amount of money in their vehicle. The identities of the two persons have not been revealed.
They wrote: “€200,000 in a control of a vehicle on the Gran Via. Its occupants could not justify the movement or the origin of the money, so the Agents of #CentroNorte proceeded to transfer them to the PN Police Station and start proceedings for money laundering. #PMM”.
Intervenidos 200000€ en un control a un vehículo en la Gran VíaSus ocupantes no pudieron justificar el movimiento ni la procedencia del dinero por lo que los Agentes de #CentroNorte procedieron a su traslado a Comisaría PN e inicio de diligencias por blanqueo de capitales#PMM pic.twitter.com/OlcStKWcbK
— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) January 31, 2023
Intervenidos 200000€ en un control a un vehículo en la Gran VíaSus ocupantes no pudieron justificar el movimiento ni la procedencia del dinero por lo que los Agentes de #CentroNorte procedieron a su traslado a Comisaría PN e inicio de diligencias por blanqueo de capitales#PMM pic.twitter.com/OlcStKWcbK
— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) January 31, 2023
Given the fact that the origin of the money could not be explained, proceedings for money laundering have subsequently been initiated against the two individuals. The cash was transferred to the National Police Station in Madrid.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.