ESPIREA awarded the contract for the construction of the METT Hotel & Resort Marbella

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 14:15

ESPIREA awarded the contract for the construction of the METT Hotel & Resort Marbella. Image: METT Hotel & Resort Marbella / Instagram.

ESPIREA has also been awarded the contract for the residential complex of 54 homes in Calanova Golf Club in Mijas.

The budget for the two projects is more than €15m.

ESPIREA, with offices in Cordoba, Malaga and Seville, has reported that it is returning to work on Mett Hotel & Resort Marbella, formerly Hotel Bellavista, where it has already carried out refurbishment work, with the aim of converting it into a five-star establishment.

In the first phase, the construction company carried out the complete refurbishment of 166 rooms and 28 suites. It has also carried out a small demolition and is remodelling 59 rooms, as well as the common areas such as the swimming pools, restaurants, bars and car park to meet the needs and corporate identity of the hotel’s current operator, Sunset Hospitality Group, under the Mett brand.

The works are scheduled for completion in June 2023, located on Guadalmansa beach, between Marbella and Estepona.

Mett Hotel & Resort Marbella will have a total of 253 rooms with sea views and a new lifestyle concept thanks to its gastronomic and leisure offer with a beach club on the beach and swimming pool, as well as numerous outlets and restaurants.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

