Former UK PM Boris Johnson to meet U.S. Republicans to send more aid for Ukraine

By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 13:35

Former UK PM Johnson to meet U.S Republicans to send more aid for Ukraine. Photo by Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com

Boris will be meeting Republican lawmakers during a visit to the U.S. with an aim to push more aid for Ukraine to fight Russia

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be in the U.S. this week to meet Republican lawmakers, in a bid to push more aid for Ukraine.

As per Joe Wilson, a member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, cited by Reuters, Johnson is expected to speak at a private Republican club in Washington on Tuesday, January 31 evening.

He will then meet with a group of Republican senators, according to a statement by U.S. senator Todd Young.

On Wednesday, February 1, Johnson will then be at the Atlantic Council think tank, where he is expected to discuss “The need for western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses”.

The former prime minister who was in power when the Russian invasion started, had tried to position the UK as one of the top allies of Ukraine among the western countries and has continued to do so even after leaving office following a scandalous tenure.

Johnson also made a trip to Ukraine this month and visited Borodyanka and Bucha suburbs of Kyiv, an area known in the west for Russian atrocities.

In a recent opinion piece published in the Washington Post, Johnson discussed adding Ukraine to the NATO alliance and wrote, “Ukrainians should be given everything they need to finish this war, as quickly as possible, and we should begin the process of admitting Ukraine to NATO, and begin it now”.

