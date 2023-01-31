BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
Instead of raining men as the Weather Girls predicted, Marbella has been raining cash

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 14:25

Instead of raining men as the Weather Girls predicted, Marbella has been raining cash. Image: Manuel Findeis / Shutterstock.com.

Several hundred fifty-euro notes flew out of a vehicle which was involved in a minor accident on the A7 dual carriageway through Marbella on Monday, January 30.

 The bump caused a major traffic jam as some drivers got out to collect them.

The incident took place at around 11:00.AM on a stretch of the carriageway between the La Canada shopping centre and the town’s Fire Station when travellers heading towards Algeciras realised that money was literally flying.

A total of €20,000 was the sum of money in the damaged car in which two citizens of Arab origin were travelling. The car’s occupants did not need medical attention and were simply carrying the money in a bag, according to what they told the police on arrival.

The exact number of notes that flew out of the vehicle is not known.

The blockage that had formed on the motorway in just a few minutes attracted the attention of the fire brigade and some private individuals who alerted the Guardia Civil.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

