Instead of raining men as the Weather Girls predicted, Marbella has been raining cash

The bump caused a major traffic jam as some drivers got out to collect them.

The incident took place at around 11:00.AM on a stretch of the carriageway between the La Canada shopping centre and the town’s Fire Station when travellers heading towards Algeciras realised that money was literally flying.

A total of €20,000 was the sum of money in the damaged car in which two citizens of Arab origin were travelling. The car’s occupants did not need medical attention and were simply carrying the money in a bag, according to what they told the police on arrival.

The exact number of notes that flew out of the vehicle is not known.

The blockage that had formed on the motorway in just a few minutes attracted the attention of the fire brigade and some private individuals who alerted the Guardia Civil.