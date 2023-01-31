Local writer hits the big time and becomes a household name thanks to Netflix

Although the series has some differences with respect to the novel, it promises the same emotions.

During the Three Wise Men parade in Malaga in 2010, Amaya Martin mysteriously disappears (the original began in the Thanksgiving parade in New York in 1998). After years of searching, a trainee journalist begins the investigation into the girl’s whereabouts, and in parallel to that of Inspector Millan, who will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget.

This thriller, produced by Atipica Films and directed by David Ulloa, has been filmed between Malaga and Madrid and its cast includes well-known faces such as Jose Coronado, Milena Smit, Aixa Villagran, Tristan Ulloa and Cecilia Freire, among others.