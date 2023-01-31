BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
Trending:

Local writer hits the big time and becomes a household name thanks to Netflix

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 18:00

Local writer hits the big time and becomes a household name thanks to Netflix. Image: Javier Castillo / Instagram.

The launch of trailer for The Snow Girl La Chica de Nieve, based on the novel by Javier Castillo from Mijas was released on January 27.

With more than a million copies sold in Spain, the giant streaming platform has adapted the story into a six-part series.

Although the series has some differences with respect to the novel, it promises the same emotions.

During the Three Wise Men parade in Malaga in 2010, Amaya Martin mysteriously disappears (the original began in the Thanksgiving parade in New York in 1998). After years of searching, a trainee journalist begins the investigation into the girl’s whereabouts, and in parallel to that of Inspector Millan, who will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget.

This thriller, produced by Atipica Films and directed by David Ulloa, has been filmed between Malaga and Madrid and its cast includes well-known faces such as Jose Coronado, Milena Smit, Aixa Villagran, Tristan Ulloa and Cecilia Freire, among others.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading