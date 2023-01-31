BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 18:20

Mayoress requests an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting with Almeria Alta Velocidad. Image: Almeria City Council.

It is a meeting in which the current situation for the execution and financing of the second phase of the railway integration in the city of Almeria is to be discussed.

The meeting request, according to the document, is due ‘to the situation caused by the difficulty to reach the agreements within the company Almeria Alta Velocidad to sign the ‘Agreement for the execution and financing of the Second Phase of the Integration of the railway in the city of Almeria’ and with the aim of ‘making progress in this common goal, which is the arrival of the high-speed railway to the city of Almeria’.

The mayor insisted on the need to reach a consensus agreement regarding the financing of such a “relevant and transcendental” project for the city as the railway integration, demanding a solution to all the administrations “for the good of Almeria and the people of Almeria.”

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

