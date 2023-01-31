Nerja Arts Society launches sensational lecture series on international arts movements

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 14:14

The Arts Society in Nerja often puts on exciting cultural programmes for the local community and recently returned to in-person events after the pandemic. Photo credit: The Arts Society Nerja (via Facebook)

THE Arts Society burst back onto Nerja’s arts scene in 2023, curating an exciting programme of upcoming arts lectures in English, for all to get involved with and learn more about global art movements.

After a fantastic lecture from Helen Sijsling on the trailblazing female architect Zaha Hadid on Tuesday, January 10, the group resumed a regular lecture cycle. Another lecture was held on Tuesday, January 24 by Manuel Parodi on the fascinating subject of the tragic end to the Spanish Revolution in 1823.

The Arts Society are set to hold another lecture on the romantic date of Tuesday, February 14. Brian Healey is set to discuss Helsinki and the Finnish city’s vibrant art, music and cultural scene. The lecture will take place at 6pm at Nerja Centro Cultural. Tickets cost €10 for non-members and are free for members.

Nerja Arts Society are affiliated with The Arts Society, which is a cultural association based in the UK. Membership to the group costs €50 and can be purchased online. There is more information on the group and their events online: https://www.theartssocietynerja.com/index.php