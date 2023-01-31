On Sunday, January 29, a fire broke out in La Cala forcing a family to become homeless

Locals of the area might know the popular family, Gary and Claire, as for many years they owned The Captains Bar in La Cala. Claire confirmed: “We are lucky that my daughter was out at work as the explosion happened in her bedroom. We didn’t have time to think or to grab anything, everything happened so fast.” It is suspected that the fire started in the chimney of the log burner. Sadly the property was not insured as Claire explained: “We tried to get insurance but as the property is a campo house we struggled.” When neighbours lost their homes in the 2012 La Cala fires, Gary and Claire held a fundraiser to help them but it is only now they truly understand how devastating the impact is.

Claire and her family are incredibly appreciative of all the support and kind words received from the local Lions group, friends and neighbours. “Everyone has been so kind. I haven’t had the chance to thank everyone for their support individually as yet but we really do appreciate their kind words and offers.”

Neighbours of the family have set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise funds and help the family rebuild the home that they have lived in for twenty years.

The family’s friend, Maria Brooke, said: “These are the kindest people, thoughtful and generous and have always helped others. Please help us to help them, give generously to help us get them back home.”

“The family have lost everything.”