Priscilla Presley goes to court to challenge Lisa Marie’s will

31 January 2023

Lisa Marie, Priscilla and Riley Presley - Image Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

Priscilla Presley has filed a legal challenge over the will of daughter Lisa Marie with her lawyers arguing that there are issues with its “validity and authenticity.”

The main issue is an amendment to the will which is accompanied by an unusual signature, which replaces Priscilla as the trustee to oversee her daughter’s estate.

Sky News reports on Tuesday, January 31 the Lisa Marie had put in place a living trust which allows the appointed person to control their assets whilst they alive and to dispose of them on their death. It can also serve as a will if a separate was is not filed.

Among the issues with the amendment is the misspelling of Priscilla’s name and the failure of her daughter to notify of the change to the will. The signature is also said to be unusual and not her normal one.

Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel were appointed to oversee the living will in 1993 and their position was reaffirmed in 2010. But in question is an amendment made in 2016 that replaced the pair with Lisa Marie’s children Riley and Benjamin Keough upon her death.

According to the court filing, Siegel had intended to resign leaving Priscilla and Riley as co-trustees, with Benjamin having committed suicide in 2020.

It is not known who made the changes to Lisa Marie’s will and whether Riley will contest the challenge by Priscilla Presley.

