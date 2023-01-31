Rules and regulations for driving a motorhome in the UK

The licence you need to drive a motorhome depends on your age and the vehicle’s maximum authorised mass (MAM). This is the vehicle’s weight plus the maximum load it can carry.

To drive a motorhome with a MAM of between 3.5 and 7.5 tonnes, you need a category C1 licence. To drive a motorhome with a MAM of over 7.5 tonnes, you need a category C licence.

Licence requirements may be different in Northern Ireland.

To import a motorhome into the UK permanently you’ll need to register it. The size of motorhomes is restricted in the UK, you can’t register one more than 12 metres long and 2.55 metres wide. These measurements don’t include driving mirrors, rear bumpers, lamps, or reflectors.

There’s no height limit, but if the motorhome is over three metres tall you must have a notice showing the height where the driver can see it.