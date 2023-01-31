BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 14:03

Rules and regulations for driving a motorhome in the UK. Image: Andrei Armiagov / Shutterstock.com.

You need the right licence to drive a motorhome or campervan, and your vehicle needs to be within UK size limits.

The licence you need to drive a motorhome depends on your age and the vehicle’s maximum authorised mass (MAM). This is the vehicle’s weight plus the maximum load it can carry.

To drive a motorhome with a MAM of between 3.5 and 7.5 tonnes, you need a category C1 licence. To drive a motorhome with a MAM of over 7.5 tonnes, you need a category C licence.
Licence requirements may be different in Northern Ireland.

To import a motorhome into the UK permanently you’ll need to register it. The size of motorhomes is restricted in the UK, you can’t register one more than 12 metres long and 2.55 metres wide. These measurements don’t include driving mirrors, rear bumpers, lamps, or reflectors.

There’s no height limit, but if the motorhome is over three metres tall you must have a notice showing the height where the driver can see it.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

