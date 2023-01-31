Ryan O’Neal’s younger brother and the uncle of Tatum O’Neal dies aged 77

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 January 2023 • 7:46

Beau Bridges, Joy Harmon, Kevin O'Neal - Image Village of the Giants

The lesser-known actor and younger brother of Ryan O’Neal, Kevin, has died at the age of 77.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the death of the actor on Tuesday, January saying the actor best known for appearing alongside Elvis Presley in “Trouble with Girls” had been a regular on ABC’s sitcom “No time for sergeants.”

O’Neal portrayed Private Ben Whitledge on the show, which premiered on Broadway, but only lasted one season. The 1964-65 comedy was produced by George Burns’ production company and Warner Bros.

He also appeared in Love Story, What’s up Doc and The Mechanic.

Kevin never achieved the same box office success that his brother Ryan did, however, they are believed to have remained close until the end.

O’Neal who is believed to have died in his sleep of natural causes at this home in Thousand Oaks is survived by Ryan, his son, Garrett; niece Tatum O’Neal, the Oscar-winning actress; nephew Griffin O’Neal, also an actor; and nephew Patrick O’Neal, a broadcaster for Bally Sports West.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.