Tom Eulenberg, The Ringmaster and King of Clubs in London

With a wealth of experience and longevity in the hospitality and nightlife industry, Tom Eulenberg’s name has run behind some of London’s most prominent nightclubs over the past 20 years. Tom’s diverse career has evolved across several different sectors to name but a few, his skillset includes nightclub development, franchise development, hotel hospitality, movie production, strategic marketing, and public relations. Bagging himself both business and personal awards for hospitality and entertainment, today he is a highly sought-after industry consultant, with many of his peers identifying him as the ‘King of Clubs’.

Eulenberg’s journey began when he enrolled into a 3-year hotel management degree, delivering access to some of the most prestigious five-star hotels in the world. During this time, many doors opened, as his magnetic energy connected him with A-Listers, members of the royal family and people of influence. Tom’s little black book of contacts, his not-so-secret weapon two decades later, had started.

Soon after becoming better acquainted with the Big Smoke, Tom embraced his passion for nightlife working for first-class venues including celeb hot-spot Whisky Mist. An innovative and ‘outside the box’ forward thinker and natural crowd pleaser, he soon carved out his personal brand image, ‘Top Hat Tom’ was born. Eulenberg swiftly caught the attention of key stake holders within top London venues and became increasingly in demand.

2010 saw Tom wholeheartedly embrace an opportunity to join the hedonistic team at Cirque Le Soir, a space where he could let his creativity run wild. Here he continued to push boundaries creating extraordinary new experiences, whilst others admired in awe. This period at Cirque Le Soir was the beginning of his coming to be familiarly known as ‘The Ringmaster’, a name that still precedes him today. With his A listers on speed dial, and a seemingly infinite capacity for creativity, he took on a new challenge as a Co-Founder of ‘Drama Park Lane’ which by no surprise, quickly became an exclusive playground for fashionable society. Some might perceive his most recent endeavour ‘Wyld by Nature’, as being his greatest challenge yet. Despite Covid-19 putting a few hurdles on the track, he bounced back with a triumph, producing another creative masterpiece ahead of the trend and introducing London’s first sustainably focussed nightclub.

With the imminent launch of a new super exclusive nightclub located in Dubai and London, we are fully anticipating that Top Hat Tom will continue to pull his magic out of the bag.

