Torremolinos, the Costa del Sol’s leader in overnight stays in 2022

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 16:45

Torremolinos, the Costa del Sol's leader in overnight stays in 2022. Image: Andrei Nekrassov / Shutterstock.com.

The city improved its figures for 2019, accumulating more than one million travellers and nearly five million overnight stays.

Tourism in Torremolinos continues to grow at a good pace.

In fact, thanks to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics, the Costa del Sol municipality has been able to confirm its full recovery after the years marked by the pandemic. This past 2022, the city once again accumulated more than one million travellers, specifically 1,044,059, who spent around five million overnight stays (4,858,729).

These figures are parallel to those of 2019, as assured by the local council, in fact, the data is improved by 10.5 per cent compared to then and also makes Torremolinos the leader of the Costa del Sol in hotel overnight stays, above even the capital, Malaga.

Moreover, the city also tops the ranking of the province in the number of hotel beds (23,495) and leads the hotel occupancy rate with an average of 66.6 per cent.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

