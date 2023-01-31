Torrox’s own Gleb Loginov racks up another international title in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championship in Paris

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 11:10

Torrox resident Gleb Loginov topped the podium at an international Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championship. Photo credit: Chris Birchall (via WhatsApp)

TORROX’S Jiu Jitsu talent has gone global with one local resident winning the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Championships in Paris last week. Gleb Loginov, who trains in Torrox Costa’s Progress Academia won the prestigious title on Thursday, January 26.

52-year-old Gleb Loginov travelled to the World Championships which were held in Paris from Monday, January 23 to Monday, January 30. He fought in the blue belt middle heavyweight masters category, clearing out his category to walk away with the gold medal.

The now-World Champion, Gleb currently lives in the nearby town of La Viñuela and has lived in Spain for the last 30 years. He has trained with the Torrox club for the last three years where he continually impresses coaches with his skills. Gleb is also a yoga instructor, owning his own school, the Tao Centre.

Club owner, Chris Birchall expressed his delight saying “This is one of the toughest competitions in the world to win and we are very proud of him and his achievements”. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is notoriously one of the most challenging martial arts disciplines, often described as ‘human chess’ for the mental and physical control it requires.

Chris Birchall’s Progress Academia Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club opened just a couple of years ago but has already been making a name for itself on the national, European, and now international stage! The club teaches a range of classes in both English and Spanish.

For more information on the club and its classes, please contact them via email: [email protected] or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ProgressAcademiaBJJ/.