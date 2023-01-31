By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 19:47

Manchester United are looking to finalise a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer as the player flies in for a medical.

In the latest football transfer news today, Tuesday, January 31, Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer is reported to have flown into Manchester. The Austrian midfielder is expected to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.

Finale Verhandlungen mit Manchester! Sabitzer vor dem Abflug nach England. Geht vorerst um Leihe mit Kaufoption. @FCBayern Exklusive Bilder @SkySportDE @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/XpvobxWKXL — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 31, 2023

According to a post on his Twitter profile by the respected sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal has already been agreed upon and is only awaiting the final signatures.

❗️News #Sabitzer: Agreement between Bayern AND @ManUtd! Player said YES hours ago. Sabitzer is on verge to join #MUFC. It’s a loan. He is on his way to Manchester now. Chelsea out for now. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/l2zHNZQxLU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023

United lost their Danish midfield star Christian Eriksen to injury last weekend. Erik ten Hag moved for the versatile Austrian as a direct replacement with the Dane said to be out until at least April.

