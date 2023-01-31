By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 19:47
Image of Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Steffen Prößdorf, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106270430
In the latest football transfer news today, Tuesday, January 31, Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer is reported to have flown into Manchester. The Austrian midfielder is expected to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.
Finale Verhandlungen mit Manchester! Sabitzer vor dem Abflug nach England. Geht vorerst um Leihe mit Kaufoption. @FCBayern Exklusive Bilder @SkySportDE @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/XpvobxWKXL
— Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 31, 2023
Finale Verhandlungen mit Manchester! Sabitzer vor dem Abflug nach England. Geht vorerst um Leihe mit Kaufoption. @FCBayern Exklusive Bilder @SkySportDE @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/XpvobxWKXL
— Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 31, 2023
According to a post on his Twitter profile by the respected sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal has already been agreed upon and is only awaiting the final signatures.
❗️News #Sabitzer: Agreement between Bayern AND @ManUtd! Player said YES hours ago. Sabitzer is on verge to join #MUFC. It’s a loan. He is on his way to Manchester now. Chelsea out for now. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/l2zHNZQxLU
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023
❗️News #Sabitzer: Agreement between Bayern AND @ManUtd! Player said YES hours ago. Sabitzer is on verge to join #MUFC. It’s a loan. He is on his way to Manchester now. Chelsea out for now. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/l2zHNZQxLU
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023
United lost their Danish midfield star Christian Eriksen to injury last weekend. Erik ten Hag moved for the versatile Austrian as a direct replacement with the Dane said to be out until at least April.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.