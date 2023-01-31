Transfer news: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech on verge of PSG loan move

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 0:51

Image of Chelsea and Morocco star Hakim Ziyech. Credit: Wikipedia - By Кирилл Венедиктов - https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1294842/photo/942276, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113329358

Chelsea’s Moroccan international winger Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to try and finalise a move to PSG.

In the latest football transfer news, Chelsea’s Moroccan international winger Hakim Ziyech flew to Paris today where he could sign a loan deal with PSG. The star has been offered an escape route from Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half-year spell with the English Premier League outfit.

He joined the London club in 2020 from the Dutch champions Ajax but never really hit his best form and struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot. Ziyech was a part of the Blues side that won the Champions League in 2021.

With Graham Potter now in charge at Chelsea, Ziyech could see himself even further down the pecking order after the club’s spending spree in this current window.

Tedd Boely’s side has splashed around £200m on new players this January. The American is currently holding his breath to see if the Argentinian defender Enzo Fernandez will join from Benfica. A new British transfer record of around £115m has been touted as his possible final price today.

According to L’Equipe, talks between PSG and Chelsea are looking positive. The talented winger helped his nation to a surprise semi-final appearance at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and a move to Paris could help him to rebuild his domestic form.

There had been reports that both Everton and Manchester United had made bids for Ziyech but Chelsea were reluctant to offload their player to another Premier League side. Jose Mourinho’s Roma was another name that cropped up as a potential destination recently, according to dailymail.co.uk.

