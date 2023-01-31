By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 21:57

Image of Keylor Navas. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ruben Ortega - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48370874

PSG’s Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is on the verge of joining English Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan.

In the latest transfer news on deadline day today, Tuesday, January 31, PSG’s Costa Rican international goalkeeper Keylor Navas is on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest. The English Premier League club has reportedly agreed a deal with the Paris club, according to sports writer John Percy from the Telegraph.

The race is now on the complete the transfer before the window closes tonight. Navas was a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and the 36-year-old would be an incredible signing for Steve Cooper and the newly-promoted Midlands club.

#nffc now have an agreement with PSG to sign goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan. Deal in final stages and medical expected to take place in Paris, but obviously the deadline is approaching. Lewis O'Brien is having a medical at Blackburn #brfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2023

Navas has found himself out of Christophe Galtier’s plans this season at Paris St Germain, instead preferring the services of the young Italian stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In footballing terms, it is stunning that clubs have not been lining up to sign him with a fee reported to be in the region of £4 million.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.