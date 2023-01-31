By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 13:59

Transfer news: Tottenham defender Matt Doherty to join Atletico Madrid. Image by Maciej-Rogowski-Photo Shutterstock.com

Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is all set to join Atletico Madrid after he has been loaned until the end of the season.

Doherty will be loaned with no option or obligation to buy after he made 16 appearances for Tottenham this season.

As per the BBC, Antonio Conte, head coach of Spurs, has preferred to place Emerson Royal in the right back and the club is also planning to close a deal to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

31-year-old Doherty who has made 71 appearances in all competitions, joined the Spurs in 2020 after leaving the Wolves.

Presently positioned at the fifth position in the Premier League this season, Spurs are only three points short of reaching the top four.

Meanwhile, Atletico has been fourth in La Liga as the team has been struggling to close the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid who lead with the highest points this season.

Another Spurs player, defender Djed Spence is also expected to be loaned to the French team Rennes, for the rest of the season.

