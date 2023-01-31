By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 17:01

UK police offer £10,000 reward for aristocrat Constance Martin and her sex-offender boyfriend. Photo by Metropolitan police

Police say detectives in the UK are worried about the child´s safety after the couple disappeared along with their newborn

The Metropolitan Police in the UK has offered a reward of £10,000 (€11,338) for information that could help trace Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who disappeared two weeks ago.

This statement made by the police said they are concerned about the safety of their newborn, who was with them when they went missing, shortly after giving birth.

The couple has been spotted at several locations across the country on CCTV, per police reports.

After they went missing, their car was also found on a motorway in Bolton, and was reported to be on fire.

Police also said that all the couple’s belongings had burnt inside the car during the fire.

“Investigations had ascertained the pair had been in the car prior to the fire and that Constance had given birth one or two days earlier, and had not been assessed by medical professionals”, said the police, as cited by GB News.

Official reports suggest that the couple travelled to Liverpool and then to Harwich by taxi.

The case was then transferred to the Metropolitan police by Essex police after information suggested that the couple had traveled to London.

Detectives said that the last sighting of the couple was at Newhaven in East Sussex, where they got off outside the port, adding that there is no evidence that suggests they boarded a ferry.

“We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and the wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures for almost a month now”, said a statement by Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.

He added, “Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering £10,000 rewards for anyone who provides information which leads to them being found”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.