World of Harry Potter recreated themed Fuengirola restaurant enchants the most demanding fans

Los Tres Calderos The Three Cauldrons restaurant is divided into four clearly differentiated spaces according to the Hogwarts student houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. All of them have distinctive elements that appeal to die-hard fans.

Flying broomsticks, floating candles, wands, portraits, Dementors, or figures such as Dobby, the most beloved elf, are a visual delight for diners, as well as newspaper clippings announcing the search for characters such as Bellatrix Lestrange or Sirius Black.

Adam Sanchez, the owner of the venue, is a lover of comic conventions and cosplay, so he combined his hobby with his passion: cooking. A place with a magical theme, where “it makes sense to change the menu every now and then”, is what the young entrepreneur was looking for.