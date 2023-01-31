BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
Trending:

World of Harry Potter recreated themed Fuengirola restaurant enchants the most demanding fans

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 14:38

World of Harry Potter recreated themed Fuengirola restaurant enchants the most demanding fans. Image: Los Tres Calderos / Facebook.

To reach the interior of Hogwarts Castle, the main inspiration of the restaurant, diners do not have to cross Platform 9¾ or take their broomstick to fly.

Los Tres Calderos The Three Cauldrons restaurant is divided into four clearly differentiated spaces according to the Hogwarts student houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. All of them have distinctive elements that appeal to die-hard fans.

Flying broomsticks, floating candles, wands, portraits, Dementors, or figures such as Dobby, the most beloved elf, are a visual delight for diners, as well as newspaper clippings announcing the search for characters such as Bellatrix Lestrange or Sirius Black.

Adam Sanchez, the owner of the venue, is a lover of comic conventions and cosplay, so he combined his hobby with his passion: cooking. A place with a magical theme, where “it makes sense to change the menu every now and then”, is what the young entrepreneur was looking for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading