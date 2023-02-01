As Chiliz (CHZ) and Hedera (HBAR) lose market share, BudBlockz (BLUNT) poised for a massive growth breakthrough in 2023

By EWN • 01 February 2023 • 12:00

Cryptocurrency has now become everyone’s concern. As the future looks brighter, investors are ready for the magnificent rewards. Among the top cryptocurrencies, Chiliz (CHZ), Hedera (HBAR), and BudBlockz (BLUNT) are gradually becoming much more popular in the crypto space. Unlike Chiliz and Hedera, which have lost a small market share, BudBlockz is prepared for 1000% growth this year.

The advent of BudBlockz (BLUNT) in the crypto world is celebrated by many. BudBlockz is designed to allow every crypto enthusiast to reap endless rewards in the cannabis industry. The platform is the first decentralised e-commerce store that promotes the trading of cannabis products worldwide. Economic experts predict the market cap of BLUNT will rise by $176.5 billion in the next ten years. This is a huge profit awaiting every investor in BudBlockz.

In this article, while considering Chiliz (CHZ) and Hedera (HBAR), we will deal more with BudBlockz (BLUNT) and how its 1000% growth might be profitable for investors.

Will the increase in the price of BudBlockz (BLUNT) bring more investors?

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a decentralised platform that allows the trading of cannabis products globally. It uses BLUNT as its common currency to enhance simplicity and accountability in the ecosystem. The primary aim of BudBlockz (BLUNT) is to unite all cannabis and crypto enthusiasts while providing them with variable wealth opportunities in the cannabis industry.

BLUNT, the native currency of BudBlockz, is a crucial factor in the ecosystem. The token serves multiple purposes. It serves as a medium of exchange for transactions. Aside from that, BLUNT is needed for the purchase of NFT assets. Members who own 10,000 newly minted BudBlockz NFTs qualify for fractional ownership opportunities. This percentage ownership is made so members can partake in the farms, dispensaries, or stores available worldwide.

The NFT assets also grant holders access to the NFT marketplace, where they can utilise the decentralised exchange (DEX) and other DeFi products. BudBlockz (BLUNT) ecosystem is loaded with many fabulous features and rewards to keep users thrilled forever. By staking your BLUNT, partaking in the NFT artwork, featuring in the P2E gaming, or any other available activities, you get rewarded with BLUNT. The BLUNT received is used to access bundle deals.

One of the visions of BudBlockz (BLUNT) is to ensure that the cannabis industry grows and expands faster. In this regard, BudBlockz uses the decentralised finance (DeFi) mechanism to provide loans to cannabis entrepreneurs worldwide. With this, more farms and dispensaries will be established, and more opportunities will be created for BudBlockz (BLUNT) members.

Chiliz (CHZ) Crypto for Sport and Entertainment

Chiliz (CHZ) was founded in 2012 to become the leading cryptocurrency for sport and entertainment. Its blockchain-based software utilises the Socios Platform and the Chiliz cryptocurrency to connect users to their favourite sports.

Chiliz (CHZ) has partnered with numerous notable sports and e-sports organisations and teams in its brief history. The Chiliz project is exciting, and the company has a unique vision and approach that make it stand out. The idea behind the creation of Chiliz (CHZ) aims to quickly attract new users and die-hard sports fans who have yet to use the blockchain before.

Can Hedera (HBAR) Outrank Top Decentralised Applications (DApps) Cryptocurrencies?

Hedera (HBAR), as a decentralised platform, is the most widely used and sustainable platform that encourages the development of decentralised applications (DApps). The platform seeks to be more efficient by eliminating the drawbacks faced by older blockchain-based platforms.

Hedera functions using HBAR as its native token. Members of Hedera can stake their tokens in the liquidity pool to gain more rewards. The platform was launched in 2018 and funded through an initial coin offering (ICO).

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is poised for 1000% growth, which indicates that BLUNT might explode sooner than expected. Meanwhile, members of its ecosystem are already exposed to amazing offers that could be 10X their income growth. BudBlockz might be a fruitful investment if you purchase it now.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido