Attempts made to ensure Roman Abramovich’s assets remained in the family

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 17:43
ROMAN ABRAMOVICH: Sanctioned by UK and EU owing to closeness to Vladimir Putin
Photo credit: Marina Lystseva
The Oligarch files, leaked documents seen by the Guardian newspaper, reveal that the banks held at least $940 million (€860.5 million) on Abramovich’s behalf before the Ukraine war.
Shortly before Moscow entered Ukraine, much of Abramovich’s vast assets bad been transferred to his children.
The Guardian files suggest that in the last week of February 2022, once the reorganisation had been completed, Barclays and UBS were told that Abramovich’s children were now the ultimate beneficial owners.
Following the UK and EU’s sanctions, Barclays and UBS Barclays and UBS will almost certainly be asked to explain how they responded to the modifications and whether the children have benefitted from assets that formerly belonged to their father.
