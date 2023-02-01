Award-winning composers of iconic Dirty Dancing songs still having the time of their lives

Stacy Wideliz and his long-time friend and actor, Patrick Swayze, co-wrote the other Dirty Dancing classic “She’s Like The Wind”.

Previte and DeNicola are still amazed that: “The Dirty Dancing original soundtrack spent 18 weeks at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart and 230 weeks in the Top 30.”

As one of the greatest-selling soundtracks of all time, the film became an iconic classic almost as soon as it hit the cinema and 35 years later the Dirty Dancing brand is still a cultural phenomenon.

Dirty Dancing is a 1987 romance film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. It became a sensation upon release, with reports of people supposedly viewing the film, and then immediately returning to the cinema to watch it a second time.

The songwriters added: “Amusingly, the studio that produced and distributed Dirty Dancing, Vestron Pictures, planned to release the film for only a weekend, and then send it straight to home video, since they had originally been in the home video distribution business long before entering film production.”

Tragically Patrick Swayze passed away on September 14, 2009, at the young age of 57, just 20 months after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that’s found anywhere in the pancreas which is an organ in the top part of your tummy. Your pancreas helps you digest your food and makes hormones, such as insulin. How serious pancreatic cancer is depends on where it is in the pancreas, how big it is if it has spread, and your general health.

When Franke Previte and John DeNicola’s Dirty Dancing friend, Patrick Swayze, passed they confirmed: We contacted Patrick’s wife, Lisa, and decided to donate proceeds from the sale of the ‘Dancing Dancing: The Original Demos’ to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Patrick.”

These demos can be found on Amazon.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is a United States-based 501 charity that funds research, provides patient/caregiver support, conducts community outreach and advocates for increased federal research funding for those affected by pancreatic cancer.

For more information about the charity or to make a donation in Patrick Swayze’s name head to https://pancan.org/.