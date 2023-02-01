Benalmadena Post Office, Avenida de Antonio Machado, 18, now open in the afternoon

With this extension, Correos hopes to improve the quality and accessibility of the postal service. All Correos services are available throughout the entire opening period to the public.

The extension of opening hours favours this office as the evening collection point. With the proliferation of internet shopping, the extended opening hours will make it easier for shoppers to get their orders delivered.

In addition to sending letters, whether ordinary, registered or urgent, other operations such as the sale of packaging and stamps, the sending of parcels, the collection of bills and the sending or receiving of money are also managed.

You can also pay taxes, manage electricity and telephone services, deal with the DGT, buy train tickets, access the offer of insurance companies and Correos Telecom, and sell Red Cross lottery tickets and ONCE (Spanish National Organisation for the Blind) coupons.