Big Eyes’ Coin 200% purchases bonus offer is coming to an end soon! Big Eyes joins the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Popularity

It’s 2023, a new year and a time to make new investments! Crypto has been having a great few years and that is expected to continue. Especially in the past 2-3 years there have been multiple coins that exploded into success and still thrive to this day. With a lot of fanfare surrounding it and one of its biggest offers ever coming to an end, a certain meme coin newcomer could be joining the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in becoming a mainstay on the market.

Doge’s Rise in Prominence

Without Dogecoin (DOGE), there is no market for meme coins. The 2013 originator of the trend, Dogecoin has had a very exciting few years in every aspect. Though it was a gradual success from the start and has had more than a few identifiable years of growth, it was the turn of the new decade that brought all eyes to Dogecoin.

With the advent of covid and countrywide quarantines, the crypto market was in a special position as one of the few remaining viable options for income, which is one of the many reasons it blew up at the time that it did. With its ironic name and online presence, Dogecoin was easily accessible to newcomers and the creators took advantage of that. It was around this time that it caught the interest of Billionaire CEO Elon Musk.

Thanks to Elon’s regular joke tweets about Doge and serious announcements such as Tesla accepting Dogecoin for merchandise, its market value blew up in January 2021 by 339%. Dogecoin continued to grow from there until it peaked at an all-time high price of $0.682 in May 2021. While Dogecoin couldn’t hold this position and began to free-fall to where it is today, it’s still in a good place overall and has the potential to grow once again if albeit slower and less suddenly than it did 2 years ago.

Shiba Inu’s Instant Success

Off the back of Dogecoin, a similar meme coin was born. Shiba Inu (SHIB); both named after and using the same breed of dog as Dogecoin for its mascot, debuted to much anticipation in 2020. Much like its predecessor, Shiba Inu is a meme coin that experienced incredibly rapid success in 2021.

While Dogecoin had already been around for 7 years at the time it had its surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) had been released a little over a year in when its weekly value had peaked by 243%. Coincidently – or not – Elon Musk was once again partially responsible for the spike, once again with a tweet. That said, just like its inspiration and rival, Shiba Inu had a quick and substantial fall not long after. With how quickly it came onto the market, blew up and fell, the coin has been deemed controversial by some. Despite that, it has stayed firmly within the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap with a supportive community backing its growth, still being deemed a success with a bright future ahead of it.

Big Eyes, Big Offers, Big Potential

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both walked so that Big Eyes (BIG) could run. The Crypto boom has settled and all the wins, as well as losses of the period, can be looked at retrospectively. Big Eyes seemingly has taken what went well and what didn’t and used that knowledge to its advantage as a meme coin. While still in presale, it has presented quite a few attractive incentives for buyers which is why it has become the largest crypto presale in the past 2 years.

The cartoon cat-themed meme coin has already raised over $20 million so far and is likely to raise a great deal more before it ends. On top of the rewards planned for buyers, the philanthropic efforts of setting up a charity wallet with 5% of the overall coin supply is admirable. On the topic of incentives, one of their best ones is coming to an end within the next few days! For a limited time, Big Eyes has had a 200% bonus on purchases when the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 is applied. This will be the last code offered in the presale and is a great deal, so it would be unfortunate if any hopeful investors interested in this potential behemoth missed out.

