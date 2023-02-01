BREAKING NEWS: Dead cow discovered in Netherlands infected with mad cow disease.

By Imran Khan • 01 February 2023 • 14:25

Authorities in the Netherlands say a case of mad cow disease has been discovered on a farm

A case of mad cow disease has been discovered by authorities in the Netherlands after it was announced by the country´s agriculture minister Piet Adema on Wednesday, February 1.

According to official reports, the infection was found after a dead cow was discovered on the farm, and a letter was later sent to the Dutch parliament by Adema, but the location of the farm was not disclosed.

Investigations are now being conducted into the matter as experts are studying the infection to judge if it’s “atypical or a classic type of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), as per Reuters.

Cows get infected with BSE after eating feed contaminated with parts that came from another cow that was sick with the same infection.

Experts also suggest that atypical variants of the infection can occur due to an effect of old age in cows, while the classic type is spread through the contamination of animal feed.

As per reports, cases that are atypical have been occasionally detected in recent years, which lead to temporary restrictions on trade.

Britain and the UK were severely hit by BSE during the 1990s, as widespread cases were reported.

