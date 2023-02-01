By Imran Khan • 01 February 2023 • 10:53

BREAKING NEWS: Ozzy Osborne retires from touring, cancels all dates. Photo by S Burkley Shutterstock.com

Rock legend Ozzy Ozborne says he is too weak to perform, announces retirement from touring

British rock star Ozzy Osborne has announced that he will be retiring from touring, after he canceled all his tour dates, stating that he is too weak to perform.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, February 1, Ozzy said “Never would I have imagined my touring days would end this way”.

Ozzy told his fans that he was having difficulty recovering from a spine injury that he sustained in 2019.

He had sustained injuries after a fall four years ago, which further aggravated injuries he had suffered during a quad bike crash, almost two decades ago.

The 74-year-old artist said, “My singing voice is fine,”, adding “However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

The treatment of Cybernics uses a mechanical exoskeleton that helps patients recover their mobility.

Following his announcement, Osborne also said that he has canceled all his upcoming tours, the first of which was supposed to take place in Europe.

He was due to perform in Finland this year in May and had been scheduled after being postponed several times, following his original accident and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rock star said, “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time,”, adding, “but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable… as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

He also said that his team is now working out ideas “where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”.

