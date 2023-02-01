BREAKING: NFL star announces official retirement AGAIN

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 14:29

NFL star Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the sport on Wednesday, February 1.

NFL legend Tom Brady, one of the most decorated players in the sport, has announced his official retirement from the sport.

Taking to social media, the 45-year-old said: “Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner added: “It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so… really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go over forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

“Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️” the video caption read.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

As noted by the former New England Patriots legend, he had announced his retirement back in 2022, however, he made a U-turn on that decision weeks later.

People reacted to the news online.

“Love you Thomas ❤️” one person wrote.

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023

“The greatest to ever do it,” another person said.

The greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/YBxsv4QY0e — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 1, 2023

While another said: “As LeBron closes in on the record, we’re reminded that every sport has its passionate, multi-faceted GOAT debate, with multiple options based on different eras and stats and championships.

“Every sport has that.

“Every sport but one.”

As LeBron closes in on the record, we’re reminded that every sport has its passionate, multi-faceted GOAT debate, with multiple options based on different eras and stats and championships. Every sport has that. Every sport but one. https://t.co/JCw5viTukJ — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 1, 2023

Over the past year, Tom Brady suffered heartbreak in his personal life following his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.

Brady also failed to reach the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he won NFL’s major trophy in 2021.

It was around this time last year that the legendary NFL quarterback was rumoured to be planning retirement after he won his seventh Super Bowl.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.