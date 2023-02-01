By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 12:28

BREAKING: Top British sports commentator rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe. Image: Darren Fletcher/Twitter

A TOP British sports commentator was rushed to hospital after he was struggling to breathe, according to reports on Wednesday, February 1.

British commentator Darren Fletcher, who works for BT Sport, was rushed to hospital after revealing that he had been ‘struggling to breathe.’

The 50-year-old commentator revealed on social media that he had suffered an anaphylactic shock in the early hours of Wednesday, February 1 and had to be rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

“Had anaphylactic shock in the early hours which was quite scary – it was a reaction to something,” he wrote.

“Struggled to breathe and stuff but the staff at the QMC have been brilliant.”

He added: “The adrenaline was interesting! Hoping to be home later.

“Thanks for the messages – they’ve perked me up no end and lots have made me laugh. It’s very much appreciated x”

Although lead commentator for BT Sport, Fletcher has also worked for the BBC and ITV, where he covers NFL games.

One person wrote on social media: “V glad to hear you’re on mend and in good hands mate.”

While another questioned what may have caused Fletcher’s anaphylactic shock.

“Gosh! What could possibly have happened here then 🤔. Maybe he swallowed a wandering peanut in his sleep. Or perhaps a rogue superbee has survived the winter under his duvet,” they said.

The news follows reports from Premier League club Spurs that the side’s head coach Antonio Conte was forced to go to the hospital after suffering from severe abdominal pain.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham’s official Twitter account wrote on February 1.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.”

