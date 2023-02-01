Business Extra – News in Brief

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 21:06

DILEMMA: Spanish companies want advice on paying new one-use plastics Photo credit: rePurpose

Helping out SPANISH companies working with plastics have “serious doubts” about applying the new tax on non-recyclable containers as well as paying it. The government is offering a six-month moratorium and tax authority Hacienda is operating an online service to answer queries.

Pastures new DE LA RUE’S chief financial officer Rob Harding will be leaving the banknote printer to join retail payments business PayPoint, the company announced. Harding will remain for up to six months to assist with an orderly transition, sources said.

Wage gap BANKERS’ pay rises have tripled those of nurses since the 2008 financial crisis, found a TUC study. Pay and bonuses in finance and the insurance sector rose by an average 6 per cent compared to 2 per cent for nurses.

Turn-off BRITONS cancelled approximately 2 million subscriptions to services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ in 2022 as they cut down on non-essentials. Households with at least one paid-for subscription fell from 17.12 million in 2021 to last year’s 16.24 million.

Sunny outlook ENERGY COMPANY Iberdrola received the go-ahead to build Europe’s biggest solar power plant in Santiago de Cacem (Portugal). As well as providing 2,500 jobs the installation will produce enough electricity for 430,000 homes, equivalent to double the population of Oporto.

