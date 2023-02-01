Businessman Pablo Fernandez from Madrid sees himself as an athlete first

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 17:00

PABLO FERNANDEZ: Athlete first, businessman second Photo credit: Triathlon News

PABLO FERNANDEZ from Madrid entered the Guinness Book of Records as the fastest swimmer to cover five kilometres in the open sea with shackled feet.

The 42-year-old is also a businessman who in 2016 founded online car sales company Clicars which he sold in 2022 for more than €100 million. Despite his entrepreneurial success, he recently told an El Pais interviewer that he views himself principally as an athlete.

“Businesses come and go but swimming is constant,” he said.

Fernandez also swims 15 kilometres in a counter-current swimming pool installed in the Clicars repair shop which he visits each day.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram