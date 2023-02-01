Businessman Pablo Fernandez from Madrid sees himself as an athlete first

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 17:00
PABLO FERNANDEZ: Athlete first, businessman second
Photo credit: Triathlon News
The 42-year-old is also a businessman who in 2016 founded online car sales company Clicars which he sold in 2022 for more than €100 million. Despite his entrepreneurial success, he recently told an El Pais interviewer that he views himself principally as an athlete.
“Businesses come and go but swimming is constant,” he said.
Fernandez also swims 15 kilometres in a counter-current swimming pool installed in the Clicars repair shop which he visits each day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.