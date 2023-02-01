Calvia prepares for year of involvement in European youth exchange programme, Erasmus+

By Betty Henderson • 01 February 2023 • 12:00

Calvia will participate in Erasmus+, the European youth education exchange, sending students to study in Europe and welcoming a group in December. Photo credit: Ajuntament de Calvia (via Facebook)

AS well as being an idyllic place to live, Calvia offers fascinating study opportunities, which has been recognised by council leaders in a decision to develop a new partnership with the Erasmus+ educational programme.

Calvia council announced that 38 young people from the town will participate in Erasmus+ education exchanges in 2023. The young people get the opportunity to travel to two different European destinations for Erasmus+ experiences before the town welcomes its own group of students.

The council announced its involvement in Europe’s biggest educational exchange programme at a conference on Tuesday, January 24, saying the town will participate in a cycle of three exchange events.

During the first event, 38 students from Calvia will travel to Hollola in Finland in February for a nine-day project investigating sociological similarities and differences between Finland and Spain. The second project will see the students take part in a multiculturalism project in Besançon near the French Alps in July.

The educational cycle will close in December with Calvia hosting students from all over Europe for another multicultural programme.