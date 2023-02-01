Couple abandon baby at Ryanair check-in after realising they didn´t have a ticket

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 20:04

Baby on plane - Image Yaoinlove / Shutterstock.com

A couple who had not bought a travel ticket for their baby abandoned it at the Ryanair check-in at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

The couple, who were travelling on Belgian passports, were detained by police according to the Mirror on Wednesday, February 1.

The baby´s parents when they realised they did not have a ticket for the baby simply strolled across to passport control, put the baby who was in a car seat down and tried to leave. A shift manager is said to have taken the couple “back to the flight counters to take the baby and called the police and a security guard. The couple took the baby back.”

#Israel. Drama at Ben Gurion Airport. Parents refused to pay for their son's ticket and abandoned him at check-in#Israel See more: https://t.co/tfMCkr0R5K pic.twitter.com/oIkj01H9Mu — Agencia AJN (@AgenciaAJN) January 31, 2023

Airport staff who had seen the incident and alerted the police who took the couple in for questioning. According to the Israel Airports Authority said the couple had arrived late for their flight with the counter having already closed.

The Ryanair desk manager said: “We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

Ryanair charges an adult fare for a child using a separate seat with babies who are travelling on their parent’s laps paying around £25.

It is not known whether the couple has been charged after they abandoned their baby at the Ryanair check-in counter.

