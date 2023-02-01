Cryptocurrency market goes up, as Big Eyes Coin reaches USD20 Million; Solana, Polygon record gains

By EWN • 01 February 2023 • 11:15

The cryptocurrency market has had a terrific few days, with significant increases being witnessed among major cryptocurrencies. Many experts have also tied this growth to the favourable CPI report issued on January 12, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which showed total inflation for all urban consumers dropping by 0.1%.

On Monday, the market surged further as market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies was trading higher at $1.08 trillion, up approximately by 2% over the previous day. However, the overall trade volume increased by close to 24%, reaching $49.64 billion.

As the industry big boys – Bitcoin, Binance, BNB continue to consolidate their positions as market leaders, it is expedient to take note of promising newbies who are making giant strides, offering an equally good, if not better alternative platform for crypto investment.

Solana: Relentless in spite Supply Zone Block

Barring the US dollar pegged stablecoins, all top crypto tokens were trading higher on Monday. This is not excluding Solana (SOL), which surged 6 per cent, during the early trade. Solana quickly surged up from $20 to $25 on Friday, 20th January. Afterward, a critical short-term supply zone hindered its upward price action severely. Afterwards, SOL traded at $24.10, despite still having to deal with the above-mentioned supply zone. It now flirts around USD 24.14 and has managed to stabilise there for a number of days.

Polygon: Leveraging partnerships for market growth

Polygon has also taken advantage of the current surge in the cryptocurrency market to further increase its worth. However, it has not remained consistent through to Monday, losing close to USD5 within 24 hours.

Prior to Monday, Polygon had enjoyed significant successes due to collaborations with well-known companies like Starbucks and Adidas. Polygon had seen a lot of adoption, which had raised the network’s appeal among cryptocurrency users.

