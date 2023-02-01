Cyclists brave tough weather conditions in five day stage race Challenge Ciclista Mallorca

By Betty Henderson • 01 February 2023 • 12:55

British cyclist Ethan Vernon took the top spot on the podium in the final day of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca international cycling event. Photo credit: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca (via Facebook)

ELITE cyclists from across the world descended on Mallorca for one of the biggest pre-season events last week, the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. The five day race took place across the island from Wednesday, January 25 to Sunday, January 29.

The race’s unusual format sees cyclists compete for five individual trophies, allowing cyclists to pick and choose which stages to participate in. The race is considered a favourable pre-season test for riders who aren’t yet in top shape as they can control how much they compete.

And this year’s classification saw plenty of international competition. The first stage, the Trofeo Calvia was snatched up by Portuguese professional, Rui Costa in a stage which saw the defending champion crash out.

Dutch cyclist, Marijn van den Berg took victory in day two’s Trofeo Port d’Alcúdia before Belgian Kobe Goosens took two victories in stormy conditions in the Trofeo Andratx and Serra de Tramuntana. The race closed with a victory for British youngster, Ethan Vernon in the Trofeo Palma.

Race organisers thanked local authorities and sponsors for their cooperation in putting on one of the event’s biggest editions ever, in tough weather conditions.